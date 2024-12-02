Sionic Mobile to add facial recognition into consumer apps

According to Sionic Mobile’s and AuthenticID, both apps will protect consumers using facial recognition for identity authentication during account setup.

As a result of the partnership, AuthenticID is incorporating its biometric facial recognition tool into Sionic Mobile’s ION Rewards and Shop2Give apps to verify the user’s identity. On sign-in, app users select the ‘Verified Account’ feature and are prompted to show their state-issued driver’s license.

Positioning their smartphones over their ID briefly, users will be prompted to flip to the back and then take an automated selfie. Using AFDA technology, the catfishAir cloud software automatically verifies and confirms users’ identities.

Sionic Mobile is the maker and provider of ION, a digital m-commerce platform delivering mobile promotions, payments and rewards.