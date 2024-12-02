Sintesi partners with Zwipe





The Italy-based developer, manufacturer, and integrator of solutions for access control and time and attendance is presenting an integrated solution using Zwipe biometric cards. These cards would assist in validating the user’s identity both for physical and logical secure access control.





The press release highlights that with technology like the Zwipe Access biometric system-on-card platform, Sintesi will be utilising the enrolment of the users' fingerprint and its authentication into the access control system and computer network.









About Sintesi‍

Sintesi was established with the aim of designing and implementing time attendance and access control systems. Through continuous transformation of product quality, Sintesi seeks to create comprehensive, technologically advanced, and reliable systems. The company serves over 3,000 public and private businesses in Italy, spanning various industries. The use of new technologies enables Sintesi to provide concrete solutions to the needs expressed by their customers.‍





About Zwipe

Based in Norway, Zwipe is a fintech company that works across networks of international organisations and industries. It aims to develop next-generation biometric card technology for payment, physical and logical access control, and identification solutions. It seeks to provide customers and partners with deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a smooth user experience with various biometric products and services.



