SingTel to acquire TrustWave for managed security services

Gartner expects the managed security services market to grow to USD 24 billion by 2018, up from USD 14 billion in 2014.

TrustWave will operate as a standalone business unit, and its CEO and president will remain in that role.

SingTel said the acquisition will enhance its cyber capabilities. It already partners with Akamai and in February 2015 it launched security operation centers in Singapore and Sydney with FireEye.