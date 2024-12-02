Singapores new digital identity system to include biometrics

Biometrics could allow citizens to use their fingerprints to login to services, while the encryption function would allow them to send information or documents using their digital identity. The intended receiver would require a secret key to access the information.

Open APIs would allow organisations, including private enterprises, to integrate the digital identity features into their services.

As a result, Singaporeans would be able to use their ID to access internet banking and other services offered by businesses who use the API.

The GovTech Agency is currently conducting a trial for a new digital identity system on a small scale, following its tender win last year to build a mobile digital ID solution.

The system would allow people to login to online services with a digital ID stored on their mobile devices.