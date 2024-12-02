Singapores crime grew 4 percent in 2015, fueled by cybercrime

According to the Singapore Police Force, a total of 33,608 cases were recorded last year, up from 32,315 cases in 2014. Online commercial crimes saw a surge of 95% to 3,759 cases, up from 1,929 cases in 2014.

The number of commercial crimes surged 46.5% to 8,329 cases, compared to 5,687 cases in 2014. Within this type of crime, online crimes saw the largest increase, the police said. Cheating involving ecommerce rose 30.5% to 2,173 cases last year, compared to 1,665 cases in 2014. The total sum cheated was about SGD 1.76 million, with the largest amount at approximately SGD 50,000.

Online scams targeting buyers rose 30.1% to 1,887 cases, up from 1,450 cases. The total sum cheated was about SGD 1.34 million. Scams targeting sellers also increased by 25.4% to 153 cases from 122 cases. The total sum cheated was about SGD 120,000.

There was also a spike in cases related to the internet love scam, with 383 cases reported compared to 198 the previous year. The total amount cheated was about SGD 12 million, with the largest amount at SGD 528,000.

The police will also investigate and prosecute Singaporeans and residents found to be involved in online scams or helping foreign syndicates in criminal activities, adding that public education efforts will be intensified to raise awareness of online scams.

However, cyber extortion cases fell, plunging 66.1% from 257 cases in 2014 to 87 in 2015.