Singaporeans reveal interest in biometrics for ID verification in payments

According to the survey, Singaporeans are interested in using biometric methods to verify identity (97%) and make payments (96%), recognising that biometrics are faster, easier and more secure than traditional passwords.

In fact, more than half of the respondents have already used at least one form of biometric authentication including fingerprint recognition (88%), facial recognition (56%), iris scanning (50%) and voice recognition (49%). Among the range of biometric solutions, consumers were most familiar with fingerprint recognition, with 51% of them using it regularly.

Currently, one in five Singaporeans use fingerprint authentication or facial recognition from their respective banks or mobile phone providers. For those who have not used biometric authentication, 91% stated that they would be likely to use fingerprint or facial recognition authentication from their banks in future.

More than half (55%) of the respondents agree that the use of biometrics eliminates the need to remember and key in multiple passwords, and PINs, for their respective accounts; 41% said that biometric authentication is more secure compared to passwords and PINs as they can better confirm individual identities.

For online payment authentication, Singaporeans are keen to use it for large purchases (more than USD 100) and small purchases (under USD 100), and transfer of funds to family.