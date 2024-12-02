Singapore to adopt two-factor authentication system in 2015

The two-factor authentication system is either via SMS or hardware token. A tender for the two-factor authentication vendor will take place within the next few months. There is also a service by service assessment currently to decide which e-government service would require the use of a hardware token for SingPass authentication.

After a one-year transition period, IDA will assess the data collated and decide if it should extend the opt-in period, make it opt-in permanently or make it mandatory for every user.

IDA said Accenture was appointed to build theSingPass system which will be rolled out in Q3 2015.

The Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore is a statutory board of the Singapore government, under the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI). It was formed in 1999 when the government merged the National Computer Board (NCB) and Telecommunication Authority of Singapore (TAS), as a result of a growing convergence of information technology and telephony.