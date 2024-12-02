Singapore creates unified digital identity for citizens

myInfo pulls together data from government agencies into a single profile for each citizen. Users can also key in additional information on their income, education, employment and family.

Peter Ong, Head of Civil Service said that the goal is to use digital mean in order to make transacting with the government that much easier.

Agencies will use this profile each time a user needs to fill a government form. This will do away with the need for citizens to submit the same data for different transactions, and eventually, verification of any physical documents.

myInfo is a project of Ministry of Finance and Infocomm Development Authority. The portal was built by the Government Digital Services team, using agile methods to design the user interface. It is undergoing constant testing and feedback to improve user’s experience on the platform.

By 2018, all digital services that require two-factor authentication will be linked to the myInfo platform, estimated to be 200 services.