Singapore and UK sign MoUs





The MOUs will support opportunities to grow the digital delivery of cross-border services between Singapore and the UK, provide a basis for working closely with like-minded digital partners, and help set a global benchmark on high standards for digital cooperation to bring economic and societal benefits to both countries.

These partnerships in the areas of Digital Trade Facilitation, Digital Identities and Cyber Security between Singapore and the UK will strengthen the digital connectivity between the two countries, and will support the shared goals and key tenets of the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement (DEA).

The Digital Trade Facilitation MOU seeks to unlock opportunities and provide solutions to barriers faced when digitising trade between the UK and Singapore. Therefore, sharing of knowledge and implementation of pilot projects between the two countries on areas such as electronic trade documents and electronic invoicing will help to drive the development and adoption of digital trade facilitation solutions at a bilateral and international level.

The Cyber Security MOU acknowledges the shared vision between the UK and Singapore in maintaining the economic and social benefits of an open and secure cyberspace. The MOU will build on existing cyber cooperation between the UK and Singapore in seeking opportunities for collaboration in areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT) security, promoting cyber resilience, and capacity building.