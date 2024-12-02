Singapore and India ink agreement to strengthen online security

Among the areas of cooperation are collaboration on cyber security tech and research related to smart technologies and creating a formal framework for professional dialogue.

The agreement focuses on five areas of cooperation: establishment of a formal framework for professional dialogue, cooperation among both countries Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) for operational readiness and response, collaboration on cyber security tech and research related to smart technologies, exchange of best practices and professional exchanges of human resource development.

This is the third bilateral MoU signed by the CSA, and will last for an initial period of two years. The other agreements were with France and the UK in May and July of 2015.