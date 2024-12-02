Simplii Financial, SecureKey team up for government services





SecureKey is a provider of federated identity and authentication solutions, whereas SecureKey Concierge is a next-generation authentication solution that connects citizens to critical online government services using secure financial institution credentials they already have and trust.

As part of the agreement, Simplii clients can begin using the service immediately. The tech will provide Simplii clients with secure access to government services regardless of where they are without the need to remember another unique password to protect their information. SecureKey Concierge ensures that consumers are kept safe against fraud or identity theft. Through the use of Triple Blind privacy, no passwords or personal information are shared or exchanged between the Sign-In Partner, the intended government service or SecureKey Concierge.