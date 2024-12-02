Simplex chooses Napier for AML upgrade

Napier’s Transaction Monitoring will give Simplex a systematic, intelligent review of its transactions and help it to identify suspicious patterns of behaviour that would be otherwise difficult to spot amongst high volumes of data.

Based in Israel and founded in 2014, Simplex is an EU-licensed financial institution that processes and guarantees secure fiat-to-crypto payments. The platform supports over 50 government-issued currencies, facilitating a range of payment methods including Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, SEPA and SWIFT.

The London-headquartered regtech Napier has also been expanding its global footprint with office openings in the Middle East and APAC.