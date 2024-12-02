Simility raises USD 17.5 mln to expand its business

Simility helps companies with fraud prevention and abuse using machine learning, big data analytics and data visualization capabilities. The company enables analysts to create and configure detection mechanisms without having to write one line of code. The core technologies behind Simility are a mix of open-source and purpose-built proprietary code.

Existing investors The Valley Fund and Trinity Ventures also participated in this investment along with the new strategic investor PayPal. Prior to this, Simility has raised three funding rounds in August 2015 (Seed, USD 3.45 million), October 2015 (Seed, USD 2.25 million) and June 2016 (Seed, USD 1.5 million).

