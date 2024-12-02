Simility leverages AI with Adaptive 3D Secure

Simility uses machine learning combined with rules to evaluate each transaction in real-time based on several attributes like device fingerprinting, in-session behavioural analytics, proxy filtering, and geolocation to identify high-risk transactions.

Simility invokes Adaptive 3-D secure authentication only for dynamically identified high-risk transactions, which are potentially fraudulent in nature, reducing customer abandonment, while securing chargeback protection for the merchants.

Simility is a fraud prevention provider that combines machine learning with human analysis in a cloud platform that protects clients from sophisticated types of fraud. For more information about Simility, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.