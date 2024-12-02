Simility achieves PCI compliance for data security

Similitys platform, which encompasses human analytics and machine learning, protects clients across various verticals and industries from fraud. Similitys adaptive fraud prevention solution for the new digital economy combines the power of machine learning and human analysis.

Similitys PCI DSS compliance includes end-to-end monitoring and protection of the entire fraud detection pipeline and real-time change intelligence that prioritizes changes and events that contribute to PCI compliance drift and identifies suspicious activity, including unauthorized system access.

Businesses who use Similitys PCI DSS Compliant solution to store, process or transmit cardholder data can rely on its technology infrastructure as they manage their own PCI DSS compliance certification.

Simility is a fraud prevention provider that combines machine learning with human analysis in a cloud platform that protects clients from sophisticated types of fraud. For more information about Simility, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.