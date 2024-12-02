SIMalliance offers guidelines for MNOs on authentication

Mobile Connect is a global solution, provided by the GSMA, for mobile phone based authentication, authorisation, identity and attribute services. It provides a secure, universal log-in process which allows users to be matched to their mobile phones, permitting them to log-in to websites and applications quickly with no need to remember passwords and user names.

One of the authentication mechanisms specified by the GSMA uses a SIM-based authentication application. In this type of Mobile Connect deployment, there are generally four ecosystem components: the SIM; the authentication application; the Over-the-Air (OTA) platform and the Mobile Signature Service Provider (MSSP) platform. As all of these components may be provided by different ecosystem actors, it is essential that the interfaces between them are interoperable.

SIMalliance is a global, non-profit industry association which simplifies aspects of hardware-based device security to drive the deployment and management of secure mobile services. The organisation promotes the essential role of a dedicated tamper resistant hardware module in delivering secure mobile applications and services across all devices that can access wireless networks.