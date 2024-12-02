Silkbank, Visa team up to reduce fraud and false declines

Silkbank Limited is a credit card issuer, and the bank’s Visa credit cards offer cardholders premier benefits, multiple layers of security, reliability, and global acceptance. According to The News, with the growing focus towards digitalisation in the post-COVID economy, the banks must provide ease and facilitation to their customers to perform online transactions.

The initiative aims to provide customers with unmatched convenience and will enable Silkbank to offer smarter authentication decisions and deliver the secure and seamless payment experiences consumers seek.