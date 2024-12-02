Silent Eight raises USD 40 mln





The round was led by TYH Ventures and HSBC Ventures. OTB Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, SC Ventures (Standard Chartered Bank’s venture unit), Aglaia, Koh Boon Hwee, Chairman, and General Partner of Altara Ventures, continued their investment from previous funding rounds. Kolya Miller from TYH Ventures is joining the board.

Silent Eight’s AI platform for financial crime investigates every suspicious transaction, beneficiary, and customer in real-time.

This funding will predominantly be used to expand technology functions in support of Silent Eight’s expanding customer base. The firm expects to hire over 150 data scientists, developers, and engineers in 2022.