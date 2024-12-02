Silanis and Equifax team up for authentication with e-signatures

Together, e-SignLive and eIDVerifier enable businesses to get documents signed electronically, protecting organizations and their customers from potential fraud-related losses.

eIDverifier is an Internet-based service that authenticates an applicants identity by presenting multiple-choice questions to the applicant that should only be known by that actual person. Once the signers identity is confirmed, the consumer is able to move forward with the next steps for e-signing an online purchase, contract or agreement.

e-SignLive is an global e-signature solution. Thousands of organizations, big and small, including banks, insurers, credit providers, pharmaceutical and government agencies trust e-SignLive as their platform to make business digital.

Equifax is a global provider of consumer, commercial and workforce information solutions that provide businesses of all sizes and consumers with insight and information they can trust. Equifax organizes and assimilates data on more than 600 million consumers and 81 million businesses worldwide.