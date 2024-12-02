Signzy introduces One-Touch KYC





Through the introduction of the additional feature, Signzy aims to simplify the whole KYC process for users and businesses. The One-Touch KYC intends to enhance the efficiency of the user experience and the accuracy of results to increase customer conversions for previously slow and complex processes. Additionally, business teams receive the ability to customise their KYC flow, make UI choices, as well as launch to onboard users from more than 180 countries. This is set to provide individuals with a simplified manner for verifying their identity while meeting regulatory requirements.











Signzy’s One-Touch KYC capabilities and objectives

According to Signzy’s officials, the KYC market is seeing an increase in demand due to the rise in identity fraud across the world. With the newly added feature, offered to current and future clients, the company plans to provide them with accelerated turnaround times and an efficient identity checkpoint. As per the information detailed in the press release, One-Touch KYC targets several expanding industries, including the gig economy, online gaming, financial services, rental apps, and retail companies. Considering that the complete KYC configuration lifecycle tends to be time-consuming for the company and users, Signzy’s feature focuses on allowing businesses to customise and integrate their KYC conveniently within a simplified minimum configuration process.



Product managers can select and arrange the KYC flow from the predefined fields based on their specific use case while integrating the company’s brand. With Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and liveness detection checks, clients can reduce deep fake fraudsters more efficiently. Moreover, these capabilities support clients in improving the user experience through intuitive UI and real-time feedback which simplifies the overall KYC process for users.





Signzy’s development strategy and past announcements