Signifyd to provide machine learning services to Magento Commerce

With this integration, Magento ecommerce platform elevates the merchants beyond fraud scoring tools and eliminates their liability for fraud with Signifyd’s Guaranteed Payments. This partnership seeks to remove the burden of reviewing orders for fraud for Magento’s merchants. Also, the merchants can recover revenues previously lost by orders declined from fear of fraud.

Signifyd provides learning capabilities, allowing merchants to accept more orders, eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud. Signifyd leverages real-time machine learning across merchants accepting payments on any device in any country.

Using buying patterns, purchase histories, device information and hundreds of other factors Signifyd recognizes online buyers almost instantly, regardless of merchant size, transaction amount or the buyer’s country of origin.