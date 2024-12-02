Signifyd to expand its products with new R&D centre in Northern Ireland

The company has been able to fuel its growth and the innovative product development necessary in an era of ecommerce disruption. This progress was marked with an opening ceremony for the expanded R&D centre, housed at River House in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. The R&D centre allows Signifyd to continue to support brands including Lacoste, FOREO, Pure Scooters, Jessops, and others.

As such, developers and technical teams in Northern Ireland work closely with colleagues in Silicon Valley by embracing a microservices model, which calls for small, agile, and autonomous teams to develop, build, deploy, and monitor their own code.

Moreover, the Belfast team has contributed to a range of product releases, starting with the launch of Chargeback Recovery, which expands Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform beyond fraud chargebacks to automate the management and recovery of non-fraud chargebacks. Another one is INR Protection, which extends Signifyd’s guarantee to claims from a customer that an order was never delivered. Lastly, Signifyd unveiled Seamless SCA, a solution that allows European merchants to comply with the customer authentication requirements contained in the PSD2 regulations.