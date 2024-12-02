Signifyd teams up with ThreatMetrix to fight online payment fraud

The partnership enables ecommerce merchants to remove the liability for fraud by leveraging the power of the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network through Signifyd’s Guaranteed Payments solution. The network provides additional insights for Signifyd’s machine learning capabilities enabling orders authentication from customers who may have previously been denied. Furthermore, additional data in real-time has been incorporated to identify and mitigate sophisticated fraud scenarios across one or more of our customers emulating multiple buying identities.

This new intelligence and subsequent guarantee allows merchants to accept more orders without the risk of chargebacks as the liability of fraud losses are shifted to Signifyd. Guaranteed Payments aim fast-growing businesses, merchants in fraud-prone industries and those looking to expand overseas or in new markets and segments previously considered too risky.