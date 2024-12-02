Signifyd suite available to Authorize.Net ecommerce merchants in the US

The Guaranteed Fraud Protection is available to Authorize.Net’s merchants through the Authorize.Net Merchant Toolbox. .Net’s customers can use Signifyd’s suite to help eliminate fraud losses, chargebacks, and the manual order review process.

Signifyd is a SaaS-based, enterprise-grade fraud technology solution for ecommerce stores, providing learning capabilities and allowing merchants to eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud.

Authorize.Net is a payment gateway that allows ecommerce providers to accept credit cards and electronic checks directly on their site.