Signifyd, Shopify Plus Certified App programme to protect Shopify retailers from fraud and abuse

According to the press release, by completing Shopify’s rigorous certification process, which assesses vendors’ performance, support, security, and privacy protections, Signifyd opens up a way for merchants to automate their order flows, while optimising revenue, thus avoiding chargebacks and future-proofing their enterprises’ payments systems.

Besides, Signifyd and ecommerce platform Shopify have been working together for more than six years. They joined forces as part of a new wave of online commerce technology providers intent on offering solutions that allow retailers to focus on their customers and core missions.

Furthermore, Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform improves conversion, automates customer experience, and eliminates fraud and consumer abuse, while offering a 100% financial guarantee on approved orders. The platform provides the following three primary solutions that shift the worry and financial liability away from retailers and on to Signifyd: