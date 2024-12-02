Signifyd reveals its commerce protection platform





The solution also aims to automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse. The enterprise-ready platform gives retailers ‘found money’ to overcome the challenges of modern retail: rapidly facilitating costs for top-of-funnel customer acquisition and bottom-of-funnel fulfilment. The Commerce Protection Platform was designed in consultation with Signifyd customers, including Customer Advisory Board members Samsung, TUMI, Rite Aid, Crown & Caliber, Stance and Boardriders.

The platform harnesses artificial intelligence and it automates online order flows, instantaneously sorts fraudulent orders from legitimate ones, triages abuse chargebacks stemming from customer disputes, and future-proofs the enterprise against rapidly evolving payments compliance issues. Signifyd’s Commerce Network ensures prior knowledge of more than 97% of online shoppers. That network data powers the platform, which delivers an average revenue lift of 4% to 6% and it drives win rates that are 50% to 60% higher than industry averages for shopper-abuse chargebacks.

The Commerce Protection Platform comprises three distinct solutions: Revenue Protection, Abuse Prevention, and Payments Compliance. Together, they remove the stress of managing fraud, abuse, and payment regulation.



