Signifyd launches fraud protection app for Magento Marketplace

Signifyd enables Magento’s customers reduce cost by using an automated process that tells merchants whether to ship or not, to eliminate liability for any losses or fees from fraudulent orders and to ship orders that get currently declined.

Magento’s marketplace requires a solution to prevent e-commerce fraud. Signifyd’s technology satisfies this need by incorporating a two-pronged approach that combines machine-learning with human expertise to discover fraudulent purchases. Furthermore, Signifyd’s E-Commerce Assurance plan covers the cost of fraudulent chargebacks, underwriting every transaction and adding 15-20% to customers’ bottom lines.