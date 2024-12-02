Signifyd helps merchants serve the customers with COVID-19 Business Continuity Package

The aim of these solutions is to help ecommerce businesses prosper in the face of workforce disruptions, unexpected shifts in demand, and new and increasing fraud threats. Via the Signifyd COVID-19 Business Continuity Package, new clients are provided with free services and an effective, fully scalable, and ROI-positive way to manage orders that a merchant would ordinarily send to a manual fraud review team. This means new clients are given free access to Signifyd’s Agent Console and Insights Dashboard, and includes Signifyd’s AI-driven Dynamic Review Capacity. Merchants pay only for orders they would have sent to manual review in normal times.





The Agent Console includes all transaction risk-scoring services, which are best in class due to the scale of the Signifyd Commerce Network. The Insights Dashboard includes real-time analytics of ecommerce trends and benchmarking data across Signifyd’s global merchant network. Dynamic Review Capacity uses Signifyd’s self-learning systems to keep up with the constant changes in fraud attacks and consumer behaviour in these chaotic times. Together the elements of the Business Continuity Package provide the tools merchants need to fight the three-front war brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.