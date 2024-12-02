Signifyd fraud protection services available in Magento Commerce platform

With its Guaranteed Fraud Protection, Signifyd seeks to remove the risk of chargebacks for Magento Commerce merchants, so they can automate the order, review process and ship products out to customers without concerns. This capability within the Magento platform comes at a time when fraud has reached new heights and is expected to hit merchants hard this holiday season.

Signifyd’s machine learning determines the legitimacy of each order within milliseconds by leveraging an active database from over 5,000 merchants and thousands of data points from the third-party data providers. With its verified data set for fraudulent orders, Signifyd is able to approve more orders than merchants can approve by themselves.

Signifyd is a SaaS-based, enterprise-grade fraud technology solution for ecommerce stores, providing learning capabilities and allowing merchants to eliminate manual order reviews and financial losses resulting from fraud.