Signifyd, CTI Digital, supercharged commerce partner to secure ecommerce transactions

According to the press release, the partnership combines the digital experience of the two agencies with Signifyd’s superior fraud and abuse prevention expertise.

Therefore, the partnership comes after the CTI Group launched a new commerce agency, supercharged commerce, in July 2020. The combination of CTI Digital and supercharged creates an agency ecosystem that serves ecommerce, not-for-profit organisations, trade bodies, public sector agencies, higher education providers, construction businesses, professional services companies, and leisure organisations. The team includes certified Magento, BigCommerce, Shopware, and Shopify experts who also specialise in progressive web apps and headless commerce.

Furthermore, Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform provides the following solutions to secure transactions: