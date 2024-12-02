Signifyd collaborates with Capital One to help retailers combat false positives

The new partnership between Signifyd and Capital One will bring the fraud prevention specialist’s Authorization Rate Optimization solution to the bank’s payment ecosystem. This will increase revenue for retailers, as well as increase customer lifetime value. Capital One will benefit from cardholder loyalty, while cardholders will enjoy a secure online shopping experience with less friction.

Signifyd’s Authorization Rate Optimization technology will be integrated with Capital One’s Enhanced Decisioning Data API. This will give Capital One data and fraud insights to help establish whether or not a given transaction should be approved or declined at the bank authorization stage. The solution provides identity intelligence across the entire shopper journey, delivering instant insights from the Signifyd Commerce Network at checkout, and helping authorisation rates go up and the number of false declines go down.