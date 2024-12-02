Signifyd closes USD 205 mln funding round

According to the press release, the funding round was led by Owl Rock Capital, with participation by financial services provider FIS and investment management organisations Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers. Their investment values the company at USD 1.34 billion and adds significant resources to expanding Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform and identity graph globally, across digital shopping and payments.

Therefore, Signifyd will continue its legacy of unlocking better customer experience through identity-centric commerce protection and optimisation. Signifyd created a market for guaranteed fraud protection against all chargebacks, including those resulting from consumer abuse.

Furthermore, the combination of the investment and accompanying expertise will help Signifyd accelerate its expansion in Latin America and continue its growth in EMEA. The global footprint will include ongoing additions to Signifyd’s product, customer success, risk intelligence, and data science teams while expanding its development and engineering teams.