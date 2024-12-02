Signifyd announces ML solution for authorisation rate optimisation





This solution also aims to protect retailers from authorisation-stage order declines that have become increasingly costly as fraud rings have grown in sophistication. Authorisation Rate Optimisation allows retailers to maximise revenue from online transactions by harnessing ML and data from Signifyd’s Commerce Network to weed out fraudulent orders before they are presented to payment gateways for authorisation.

The new feature protects merchants from paying authorisation fees on declined orders that never materialise, facilitates their standing with payment gateways and banks, and gives retailers maximum visibility into their authorisation rates and the ways in which Authorisation Rate Optimisation is improving those rates.