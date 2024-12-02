Signicat, Swisscom Trust Services team up for qualified electronic signatures

As part of the agreement, Signicat can now offer the digital equivalent of a legally binding handwritten signature, thus meeting the EU‘s eIDAS standards for electronic signatures.

Through the integration of Swisscom’s qualified electronic signatures, Signicat’s customers benefit from qualified electronic signatures, within a suite of identity verification and authentication systems. The Signicat platform enables digital trust via a number of sources, from social logins to eIDAS. As the solution focuses on usability, customers are provided with a frictionless customer experience and appropriate trust levels. Moreover, businesses are allowed to transact efficiently, since customers identities‘ are verified in a few quick steps.