Signicat secures phase one funding from Horizon 2020

The purpose of the funding is to scope a simplified online service for identity assurance that can be used in regulated industries such as banks and financial institutions across Europe.

Signicat’s solution is to let banks in Europe integrate with its identity assurance hub, allowing integrations to be centralised. The funding has been awarded to explore the need for a pan-European solution, based on the expected impact on the financial market and end-users through experience gained with live customers in the Nordics.

Horizon 2020 is part of the Innovation Union, a Europe 2020 flagship initiative aimed at securing Europes global competitiveness. Signicat’s objectives within phase I are to identify commercial requirements, legal environment and technical solutions in six pre-selected European countries including The Netherlands, Germany, UK, Belgium, Italy and Spain. This will form the basis for phase II of the project.

Phase II will be the implementation of a revised business plan based on the findings, with available funding reaching an amount of EUR 200 million.

