Signicat, Online Payment Platform to verify seller identities for online marketplaces

Using Signicat’s Digital Identity Platform, the Dutch and Belgium electronic identity schemes (iDIN and Itsme) are used to onboard and verify sellers on marketplaces and platforms in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Integrating Signicat’s Digital Identity Platform into Online Payment Platform’s onboarding process means that marketplace merchants are required to log in via a range of managed electronic identity schemes (eID) and registers. In turn, marketplaces and their customers can trust in the identity of sellers, locking out bad actors and reducing the likelihood of fraud.

Signicat’s Digital Identity Platform offers identity verification and authentication solutions globally, with cross-border capabilities to connect to over 25 eID schemes such as iDIN and Itsme. Online Payment Platform is a payment service provider for marketplaces and platforms. With escrow functionalities, Online Payment Platform provides a buyer with additional safety and control, supporting marketplaces in dispute handling between seller and buyer. Over 150 platforms and marketplaces currently use Online Payments Platform as their payment provider, processing billions of euros every year, according to the official press release.