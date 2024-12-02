Signicat, Invesdor enable cross-border crowdfunding for Cloud Solutions

Organizations typically use Signicat’s services for customer on-boarding and authentication as well as digital signatures.

In order to participate, equity crowdfunding legislation stipulates that investors are subjected to know your customer (KYC) verification, among other checks, including the submission of physical documentation such as passports.

Invesdor’s partnership with Signicat meant that Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and Finnish investors could participate in the funding round using eIDs such as BankID, NemID, banking credentials and mobile certificates issued in each country.

Signicat provides electronic identity and electronic signature solutions in Europe which are used by banks and financial institutions, insurance companies, government agencies and large corporations as well as SMEs.

Invesdor is a Finland-based fintech company that runs a pan-European debt and equity crowdfunding service.

Cloud Solutions is a Norway-based fintech company which delivers Cloud Insurance, a software platform for the insurance industry.