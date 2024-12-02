Signicat helps fintech companies to ensure regulatory compliance

The package, specifically designed with the needs and budgets of fintech companies in mind, will include access to Signicat’s Assure, Connect and Sign services, allowing startups comply with KYC and AML legislation.

The FinTech Starter Pack includes access to the eID infrastructures in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, with more markets to follow, allowing companies to implement support for strong identification, transaction and document signing.

Signicat provides electronic identity and electronic signature solutions in Europe which are used by banks and financial institutions, insurance companies, government agencies and large corporations as well as SMEs.