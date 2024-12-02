Signicat expands eID coverage to the Netherlands with iDIN and DigiD

iDIN, created by a partnership between Betaalvereniging Nederland (the Dutch Payments Association) and the government, is currently being piloted by a number of banks as well as Signicat. The identity scheme is designed to repeat the success of the Nordic BankID system by providing digital identities with multiple use cases.

Instead of providing identity credentials when signing up to a new service, customers can be authenticated through their bank. The service is set to go live in early 2017, and existing Signicat customers have testing access now.

DigiD is the government-issued digital identity that can be accepted by any Dutch organisation with the authority to use a customer’s social security number, or BSN. While iDIN has been created to provide a digital ID for financial services, DigiD is used for many public services, such as healthcare, legal aid, and utilities. As well as proving your identity when corresponding with the government DigiD can also authorise a third-parties to act on your behalf.