Signicat enables digital customer onboarding via nPA in Germany





The Trusted Digital Identity company is the first international business to be certified as an Identification Service Provider, and second only to Germany’s Bundesdruckerei, the manufacturer of banknotes, passports, and identity cards.

The nPA national identity cards are issued to citizens and residents in Germany, and every card issued since 2017 has come with an associated electronic identity (eID), with an estimated 37 million cards being activated by the end of 2020 and a total of 80 million nPA. The nPA eID meets the verification requirements of the European eIDAS regulation, and is accepted in all EU member states.

Signicat is now qualified to read identity card data as a service provider, which means that a consumer can hold their card up to an NFC-enabled device, such as a smartphone or card reader, to digitally onboard where this service is offered – e.g. though the APIs of Signicat's Digital Identity Hub.