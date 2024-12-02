



The collaboration introduces an integrated KYC and AML compliance solution designed to simplify regulatory processes. Businesses can now manage compliance efficiently, from customer onboarding to ongoing monitoring, using a single, unified platform.











By combining Signicat's digital identity verification tools with Strise’s AML expertise, the partnership delivers an end-to-end compliance solution. Signicat’s Mint, a no-code platform for identity verification, is now integrated into Strise’s AML workflow, enabling businesses to meet complex regulatory requirements with greater efficiency.

This unified approach removes the need for multiple compliance tools, reducing manual processes and improving operational effectiveness. Businesses can leverage dynamic web forms, connect to various electronic identity (eID) schemes, and access advanced authentication options to enhance security and compliance.





No-code KYC and AML for modern businesses

The solution is designed for AML analysts, KYC specialists, relationship managers, and compliance officers, providing a user-friendly platform that does not require extensive coding knowledge. Key features include:

Automated compliance workflows using a no-code editor and pre-built templates;

Identity verification through a wide range of eID schemes;

Advanced fraud detection powered by AI-driven automation;

Electronic signatures and authentication for secure customer interactions.

By integrating compliance processes into a single, scalable platform, businesses can improve risk detection, improve regulatory adherence, and reduce operational burdens.

This partnership marks a step forward in making compliance more accessible. The AI-powered platform enables real-time AML monitoring and fraud prevention, helping businesses remain compliant with evolving regulations while focusing on growth.

The integrated compliance solution from Signicat and Strise is now available, offering businesses a simple and secure approach to KYC and AML compliance.

Whether for startups, fintech companies, or large financial institutions, the Signicat-Strise partnership offers a scalable compliance solution adaptable to different business needs. The integration allows organisations to future-proof their compliance strategy while minimising costs associated with manual verification processes. By leveraging automation and digital identity solutions, businesses can reduce fraud risks, improve regulatory efficiency, and enhance customer trust in an increasingly digital landscape.