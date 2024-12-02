Signicat acquires Dutch identity specialist Connectis to create ID platform in Europe

Connectis was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rotterdam with an office in Bucharest, Romania. Connectis primarily delivers digital identity solutions such as online identification, authentication and authorisation to customers in the Netherlands, particularly organisations in the public sector, health care, insurance, and financial services.

Its products include Connectis Identity Broker (with connections to multiple electronic identities, such as eHerkenning, iDIN, DigiD, and more), Connectis Identity & Access Management (CIAM), and We-ID eRecognition tokens (eID).

Signicat’s and Connectis’ combined expertise forms a strong collaboration from which to continue to drive and shape the digital identity industry in Europe. The combined entity will focus on helping organisations looking to streamline online business while reducing risk and meeting a range of regulations such as KYC and AML. The combined offering now represents the most comprehensive digital identity solution on the market.