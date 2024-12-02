Signicat acquires Dokobit

Dokobit is a Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSP) on the EU Trust List, ensuring strict assurance for validation of electronic signatures. This acquisition further expands Signicat’s market reach into the Baltic countries, helping propel Signicat into Eastern European markets.



Dokobit is an e-signature-based solutions provider in the Baltics and Iceland, offering businesses and public sector SaaS solutions for electronic authentication, signing, sealing, and validation processes. Dokobit is one of 17 Qualified Trust Service Providers for e-signatures and e-seals validation in the European Union, included in the EU Trust Service List. Dokobit services are used by companies like SEB, Luminor, Telia, Toyota, CreditInfo, and others.