Sift uncovers and blocks fraud ring Account Takeover Campaign

Sift’s Q3 2021 Digital Trust & Safety Index also revealed a staggering 307% increase in ATO attacks between April 2019, shortly after many COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were enacted, and June 2021. This attack method made up 39% of all fraud blocked on Sift’s network in Q2 2021 alone.

Sift’s network data uncovered significant ATO risk for the fintech and financial services sector and its users. ATO attacks against the fintech sector soared 850% between Q2 2020 and Q2 2021, mainly driven by a concentration on crypto exchanges and digital wallets, where fraudsters would likely try to liquidate accounts or make illicit purchases.

A more detailed picture reveals the following findings: