Sift Science to protect businesses from fraud vector with new product

Live Machine Learning, the foundational technology powering the Sift Science Digital Trust Platform, enables businesses to adjust each user’s journey by predicting their intent in real time. The scalable platform updates its machine learning models every time an action is taken by anyone, anywhere across the Sift Science global digital trust network.

Sift Science also announced today its Protected by Sift Science (TM) program allowing validated businesses to publicly display a badge promoting that they take trust and safety seriously and protect users. This program strengthens the digital trust network by connecting users with trustworthy businesses. Sift Science published its inaugural Digital Trust Index, which tracks and reports the global safety of the internet based on activity happening across the Sift Science digital trust network.

Sift Science is a fraud detection solution for websites and mobile applications. The platform utilises large-scale machine learning to detect fraudulent users, activity and transactions. For more information about Sift Science, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.