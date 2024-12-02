Sift Science releases Account Takeover Prevention solution

ATO Prevention uses machine learning and behavioural analysis to detect fraudulent logins. This service ingests and analyses the users’ behaviour, and then compare that behaviour against itself, as well as patterns of good and bad users across their network.

Each time someone logs in, the service returns an ATO risk score in real time. To calculate a score, Sift Science technology looks at a range of potential ATO signals, such as user browsing patterns, network and IP data, location history, and device information.

Sift Science is a fraud detection solution for websites and mobile applications. The platform utilises large-scale machine learning to detect fraudulent users, activity and transactions. For more information about Sift Science, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.