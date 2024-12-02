Sift Science raises USD 53 mln in Series D funding round

Stripes Group led the Series and this round has brought the company’s total funding to USD 107 million.

Sift Science aims to further prevent fraud and abuse and to power digital trust in the online business environment. The company’s Digital Trust Platform, featuring Live Machine Learning , hosts a full suite of fraud prevention products, protecting businesses from all vectors of fraud and abuse including payment fraud, account takeover, fake accounts and abusive user-generated content.

Sift Science is a fraud detection solution for websites and mobile applications. The platform utilises large-scale machine learning to detect fraudulent users, activity and transactions. For more information about Sift Science, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.