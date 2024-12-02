Sift Science raises USD 30 mln, launches fraud prevention solutions

Sift Science helps companies make decisions in real time about who they can trust online. Their machine learning software learns and detects fraudulent behavioral patterns, alerting businesses before they or their customers are defrauded.

Sift Science’s new products will target account abuse by keeping bad actors from creating fake accounts, content abuse by preventing scammers from posting fraudulent listings, messages, and other content and promo abuse which involves stopping users from manipulating online coupons and rewards programs.

Sift Science plans to use the financing to expand sales, marketing, and engineering teams, deepen its product capabilities and expand their offering to new types of fraud.

The funding round was led by Insight Venture Partners

Sift Science is a fraud detection solution for websites and mobile applications. The platform utilizes large-scale machine learning to detect fraudulent users, activity and transactions.