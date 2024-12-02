Sift Science joins Acapture to enable merchants reduce fraud

The partnership creates a single platform capable of managing every type of ecommerce fraud and it is facilitated by Sift Science. Acapture’s in-house global acquiring solutions offer access to payment data and insights into the payments journey of the end consumer. This data, paired up with Sift Science’s machine learning models, enables merchants to achieve higher conversion and authorization rates, reduce fraud and false positives.

Ecommerce fraud has always been an issue for merchants. Moreover, due to the limitations of rule-based applications, many genuine transactions are rejected, resulting in legitimate customers being disappointed by their shopping experience. Both companies aim to reduce the number of genuine customers being blocked and optimize conversions using customized, data enriched machine learning models.

To find out more about Acapture and Sift Science in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated online payments company database and web fraud & e-identity company database.