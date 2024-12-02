Sift reveals Partner Programme to allow businesses implement digital safety tech





The initiative brings Sift’s technology to businesses via top ecommerce platforms, payment service providers, systems integrations, solution providers, and distributors. The programme features partnerships and integrations with more than 10 platforms including Astound Commerce, Dwolla, Ekata, Olo, Chargeback Gurus, Chargebacks911, and CES Limited, allowing merchants to quickly implement Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety Suite to both fight fraud and reduce friction for legitimate purchases.

The company also announced the launch of Sift Connect, a complete library of open APIs that will allow customers to integrate Sift into the applications they use every day, and to augment their Sift instances with additional data sources.